The Assistant Secretary of the Navy (ASN) for Energy, Installations & Environment (EI&E), Phyllis L. Bayer, has submitted her resignation as she will retire from government and pursue other opportunities, effective March 30, 2019.
In light of ongoing housing issues and liabilities, U.S. military plans release of Tenant Bill of Rights
The Tenant Bill of Rights will be enforced through renegotiated leases with the privatized housing companies, and implemented in the coming weeks.
The Pentagon is scrambling to assess conditions at military housing nationwide, but complaints about mold, vermin and other troubles aren’t new to military families in Hampton Roads.
The Army is slated to release its fiscal year 2020 budget request on March 12, which will include the realignment of nearly $30 billion over the next five years to improve readiness and better support the Army's six modernization priorities.
Lawmaker chides service for hiding “true depth of readiness challenges that plague the Navy today."