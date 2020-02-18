Grammy Award-winning music icon Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit will headline Williamsburg Live, the Virginia Arts Festival’s annual outdoor music event in Colonial Williamsburg. Quickly becoming one of the southeast United States’ most popular music festivals, Williamsburg Live welcomes thousands of fans every summer. This year, the festival is set for the weekend of June 26 and 27 on The Lawn of the Art Museums of Colonial Williamsburg. Isbell headlines the Saturday June 27 evening performance; the Friday headliner will be announced soon.
“We are thrilled to welcome Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to Williamsburg Live,” said Virginia Arts Festival Executive Director Robert W. Cross. “As one of the most gifted musicians of this or any generation, Jason will bring passionate fans from across the U.S. to Williamsburg.”
Williamsburg Live offers indelible musical memories, made by the light of the moon in the heart of historic Williamsburg, Virginia. As the summer breezes blow and the stars come out, fans enjoy inspired local food and wine and craft beers—then settle in for performances by some of today’s most compelling artists. The unique setting affords many opportunities to explore centuries of history and enjoy the region’s unique shopping and award-winning dining.
Tickets for Williamsburg Live go on sale Friday, February 14, 2020 will be available online at wburglive.com or vafest.org by phone at 757-282-2822, or in person at the Virginia Arts Festival Box Office at 440 Bank Street, Norfolk, VA.
Colonial Williamsburg Hotels will offer special Williamsburg Live hotel packages. Please visit colonialwilliamsburghotels.com or call 1-877-568-8225 for more information.
Co-presented with the City of Williamsburg, The Colonial Williamsburg Foundation and in partnership with Visit Williamsburg. Funded in part by the City of Williamsburg and the Williamsburg Area Arts Commission.
About Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Reunions
Four-time Grammy winner Isbell is at the top of his game. He is widely acclaimed as one of our best songwriters and possesses a devoted audience who have pushed his last two albums to the tops of the charts. “Success is a very nice problem to have but I think ‘how do I get through it and not lose what made me good in the first place?’” he says. “A lot of these songs and the overall concept of this album is how do I progress as an artist and a human being and still keep that same hunger that I had when I wasn’t quite so far along in either respect.” Isbell’s solution: to go back in time with his hard-gained knowledge.
The album, Reunions, is a seamless collection of ten new songs that delve into relationships with lovers, friends, children, parents, and one’s self. There are rousing an- thems that will have stadiums singing along, lyrical standouts that highlight some of
Isbell’s best writing to date, moving looks at youth and childhood, a deep dive into the challenges of relationships, and deeply personal songs about alcoholism and parenthood. All of them offer us an artist at the height of his powers and a band fully charged with creativity and confidence.
About the Virginia Arts Festival
Since 1997, the Virginia Arts Festival has transformed the cultural scene in southeastern Virginia, presenting great performers from around the world to local audiences and making this historic, recreation-rich region a cultural destination for visitors from across the United States and around the world. The Festival has presented numerous U.S. and regional premieres, and regularly commissions new works of music, dance, and theater from some of today’s most influential composers, choreographers and playwrights. The Festival’s arts education programs reach tens of thousands of area schoolchildren each year through student matinees, in-school performances, artists’ residencies, master classes and demonstrations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.