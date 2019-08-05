Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
Virginia Beach Convention Center
The Flagship Inc. invites you to attend the 2019 Hampton Roads Navy Ball. Join us on Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Virginia Beach Convention Center for this time honored tradition. Seating is limited and will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
RSVPEXTENDED RSVP deadline - Monday, October 4th by 5:00 pm. Click on the "Register" tab above.
Refund Policy - Refunds will not be issued after October 1st.
Event schedule
- Cocktail Reception 1800 - 1900 (Cash bar for those 21 and older)
- Dinner and Official Program 1900 - 2100
- Dancing/Late Night Lounge 2100 - 2400
Prices (per ticket):Note: When purchasing a guest ticket, the guest pays the same rate as the active duty registrant.
E1-E6 / GS5-GS7: $50
E7-E9 / GS8-GS12: $70
O1-O4 / GS13: $75
O5 & Above / GS14 / Contractor: $80
Retiree / SES / Civilian: $90
Command Tables: Command tables may be purchased at a special rate of $700 per table of 10 people. Command tables must be paid in full and all 10 names provided in order to secure your reservation. The deadline for purchasing a Command table is October 4th.
COMMANDS THAT HAVE RESERVED TABLES ARE WELCOME TO BRING THEIR OWN TABLE ARRANGEMENTS**. Please be mindful that displays will not be distracting or obstruct the views of others in attendance. *All sales are final. No refunds. **Table arrangements must be declared at time of table registration.
Parking & directions
Directions to: Virginia Beach Convention Center
DoubleTree by Hilton Virginia Beach Room Reservations - A limited number of rooms are available for the evening of the event at a reduced rate. Reservations must be received before September 20 to guarantee availability. Click here to reserve online or call 757-422-8900 and specify "Navy Military Ball Room Block" to reserve your room.
Room reservations
Contact informationTickets
Amie Holman
757-222-5375
Amie.Holman@VirginiaMedia.com
Sponsorship
Amie Holman
757-222-5375
Amie.Holman@VirginiaMedia.com
Military related questions
Beth Baker
elizabeth.m.baker1@navy.mil
Protocol questions
Protocol Office
757-322-2769
