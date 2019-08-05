UNIFORM (USN)
05 AND ABOVE: DINNER DRESS WHITE JACKET
04 AND BELOW AND ALL ENLISTED RANKS: DINNER DRESS WHITE. AT THIS RANK AND BELOW DINNER DRESS WHITE JACKET IS OPTIONAL
NOTE: COVER AND GLOVES ARE NOT REQUIRED FOR ALL ACTIVE DUTY PERSONNEL.
OTHER SERVICES: EQUIVALENT UNIFORM.
CIVILIANS: FORMAL EVENING DINNER ATTIRE.
