Naval Education and Training Command (NETC) announced the winners of the 2019 Community Service Health, Safety and Fitness Flagship Award, as detailed in Naval Administrative Message (NAVADMIN) 032/20, Feb. 5.
Part of the Navy’s Community Service Program; the Community Service Health, Safety and Fitness Flagship Award recognizes the best program that teaches and encourages individuals to lead healthy, active lifestyles.
NETC, the award flagship sponsor, recognized 11 commands for their efforts in promoting healthy, safe, and fit lifestyles within their communities.
“A strong connection between Sailors and their surrounding communities has always been integral to the Navy’s success through the years,” said Rear Adm. Kyle Cozad, NETC commander. “The recipients of these awards have continued that tradition of partnership by hosting events within their communities to promote health, fitness and safety. These commands not only developed closer relationships within their community, but also inspired others to do the same. I’m incredibly proud of their efforts and results.”
The 2019 Community Service Health, Safety, and Fitness Flagship Award winners by category are:
Shore Command Category:
-Small winner: USS Constitution, Charlestown, Massachusetts
-Small honorable mention: Naval Technical Training Center, Meridian, Mississippi
-Small honorable mention: Afloat Training Group Middle Pacific, Pearl Harbor, Hawaii
-Medium winner: Cryptologic Warfare Activity Sixty-Six, Ft. Meade, Maryland
-Medium honorable mention: Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Milton, Florida
-Large winner: Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Pearl Harbor
-Large honorable mention: Naval Air Technical Training Center, Pensacola, Florida
Overseas Command Category:
-Small winner: Naval Airborne Weapons Maintenance Unit ONE, Guam
-Large winner: U.S. Naval Hospital, Guam
Sea Category:
-Medium honorable mention: Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron TWO THREE, San Diego
-Large winner: USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78), Norfolk, Virginia
Examples of community service events within the scope of this award are athletic events and programs; health and safety awareness activities; suicide prevention events; nutrition and hygiene events; and youth violence prevention programs.
Naval Education and Training Professional Development Center (NETPDC), which manages the awards program, selected winners from around the world who made lasting impacts on their communities.
“This awards program reinforces the Navy’s continued commitment to supporting its surrounding communities,” said Capt. Brett St. George, NETPDC commanding officer. “Through athletic events and health and safety awareness activities, this year’s award winners have greatly enriched partnerships with our neighbors. Those relationships are integral to our ongoing mission and continued success as a naval force.”
In addition to managing the Community Health, Safety and Fitness Flagship Award, NETPDC provides products and services that enable and enhance education, training, career development, and personnel advancement throughout the Navy. Primary elements of the command include the Voluntary Education Department, the Navy Advancement Center, and the Resources Management Department.
