Senior Chief Damage Controlman William Merchen, an inspector with Afloat Training Group Atlantic (ATG), speaks with members of the damage control training team aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67). Cole was attacked by terrorists at 11:18 a.m. on Oct. 12, 2000, while moored for refueling in the Port of Aden, Yemen. The explosive bomb created a 40-by-60 foot hole on the port side of the ship, and the Cole's Sailors fought fires and flooding for the following 96 hours to keep the ship afloat. Commemoration events are scheduled to remember and honor the 20th anniversary of the 17 Sailors who were lost, the 37 that were injured and the Gold Star families. Please visit the commemoration website to learn more at https://www.surflant.usff.navy.mil/remember67