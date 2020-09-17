NORFOLK
On September 14, 1970, Admiral Elmo Zumwalt Jr. introduced the Navy Family Command Ombudsman Program to address family issues and concerns that are unique to Navy families. And so today, for 50 years, Ombudsmen have been delivering world-class support and service to Navy families at every command across the globe.
Mission success is only achieved through a unified team. The Navy Reserve’s mission to deliver strategic depth and operational capability could not be accomplished without the vital information link between command leadership and families. For half a century, Navy Ombudsmen — volunteers appointed by their local commanding officer — have filled the gap by supporting mission readiness, assisting commanders, responding to family readiness needs, and facilitating a strong community network of countless critical services. Ombudsman efforts allow Sailors and commands to focus on the fight — to be ready for day one of a conflict — while knowing our loves ones have the support they need.
On this program’s golden anniversary, and for the entire month of September, commands across the Navy and our Reserve Force are proud to recognize the unique contributions Navy Ombudsmen provide our Country. Your impact and contributions do not go unnoticed. You have our continued heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for everything you do.
Keep up the great work!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.