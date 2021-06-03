NAPLES, Italy
The 50th Baltic Operations (BALTOPS) exercise, the premier maritime-focused exercise in the Baltic Region, takes place in the Baltic Sea from June 6-18.
This milestone exercise demonstrates a steadfast commitment to NATO and continues to change to meet evolving regional security requirements.
Air and maritime assets from NATO allies and partner nations are involved in the live training events. Training focus areas include integration of air defense, anti-submarine warfare, maritime interdiction, mine countermeasure, and amphibious operations.
The exercise enhances flexibility and interoperability among allied and partner nations to strengthen combined response capabilities, as well as demonstrate international resolve to ensure stability in, and if necessary defend, the Baltic Sea region.
BALTOPS 50 involves participation from 18 nations. The 16 NATO and 2 partner nations will provide approximately 40 maritime units, 60 aircraft, and 4,000 personnel.
The participating nations are: Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.K., and the U.S.
To ensure the safety and health of participating military personnel, BALTOPS 50 will take precautionary COVID mitigation measures. This step allows units to enhance multinational operational cooperation, while ensuring that crews remain healthy, and ready to provide continuous regional security.
Initiated in the 1972, BALTOPS is an annual exercise that is a visible demonstration of NATO’s commitment to promote peace and security in the region by exercising an international team of forces that can rapidly respond in a time of crisis.
