Acting Secretary of Defense, Christopher C. Miller visits U.S. Naval Forces Central Command (NAVCENT) headquarters on board Naval Support Activity Bahrain, Nov 25. NAVCENT is the U.S. Navy element of U.S. Central Command in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations and encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean.