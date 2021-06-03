MILLINGTON, Tenn.
The Canvasser Recruiter (CANREC) Program is put in place to give Reserve Sailors a chance to be a Reservist recruiter for five years. The program is available to both enlisted and officers and gives Sailors an opportunity to get more involved with their local communities while supporting the Navy’s mission.
Joining the Navy Reserve is a great option for people who want to serve their country, while also pursuing a civilian career. However, if there comes a time when a career on active duty sounds appealing, there are several opportunities that exist for Reserve sailors to make the switch. One of those opportunities recruiting.
Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Randy Isom, assigned to Commander, Navy Recruiting Command here, has been travelling to Navy Operational Support Centers (NOSC) across the nation to educate Reserve Sailors about this opportunity.
“We found out that a lot of Reservists were interested in recall orders, but they just didn’t know about the CANREC opportunity,” said Isom. “This is why we are trying to spread the word as much as possible.”
Navy Recruiting Command is looking for individuals who are highly motivated and passionate about being recruiters. The goal is to not just fill quotas, but to find the best and most fully qualified applicants. Reserve Sailors are normally familiar with the civilian job market, and when talking to potential Sailors, their understanding of both worlds can offer a new perspective.
“CANREC is actually a really big help because their input and their contributions are critical to the overall mission of the Navy,” said Isom.
Qualifications for the CANREC program include; must be an active Selected Reservist at the time of recall, eligible for Permanent Change of Station (PCS) orders, and meet rank requirements - E-4 to E-6 for enlisted and O-3 or below for officers.
Selected Sailors are sent to Pensacola, Florida, for a 25-day recruiting skills course covering public speaking, prospecting, marketing and more.
“If someone is interested in CANREC then they should get a hold of us,” said Bob Stolt, program manager for CANREC contracts. “We actually have funds to PCS sailors. So, if they are in the middle of nowhere and are interested in going somewhere like Florida then we can try to get them out there. They can go on their initial set of orders and we can try to have them stay for up to five years.”
For more information on CANREC, see BUPERS instruction 1001.40 or contact your local Navy Reservist Recruiter at your NOSC.
Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 16 Navy Recruiting Districts and 10 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups that serve more than 1,330 recruiting stations across the world. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.
