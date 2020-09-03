State-of-the-art imaging at a touch…Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jordan Rozul, command radiologic technician assigned to Navy Medical Readiness and Training Unit Bangor, readies the latest in advanced x-ray technology - the Samsung GC85 with AccE Detector – unveiled at the clinic August 27, 2020, providing enhanced radiology capability to support operational readiness for all Naval Base Kitsap Bangor based commands.