SOUDA BAY, Crete
A Navy installation, like an aircraft carrier, is a complex platform – a system of systems – designed to support war-fighting commands from the shore. The airfield, which provides parking, refueling, passenger, and cargo handling services, is a vital piece of the air operations system. At NSA Souda Bay, a military construction project is expanding the airfield to increase the support provided to aircraft that transit throughout the Europe, Africa and Central regions.
The NSA Souda Bay airfield, located adjacent to the runway shared with the Hellenic Air Force’s 115th Combat Wing and Chania International Airport, has an apron with five parking spaces for large aircraft (i.e. KC-10 Extender, C-17 Globemaster III) and 10 for medium aircraft (i.e. C-130 Hercules, C-40A Clipper) to park and refuel. This construction project will add four more large aircraft spaces and equip six existing medium aircraft spaces with in-ground fuel hydrant stations.
Why is more aircraft capacity needed at NSA Souda Bay?
The airfield enables other departments to provide key services to the installation. The logistics supply chain manager, Navy Supply Systems Command, relies on the airfield to handle incoming aircraft for transportation of material, repair parts, postal mail, and food. The Air Mobility Command terminal relies on airfield services to transport incoming and outgoing personnel and cargo.
To make full use of the increased capacity gained by the airfield apron expansion, a future military construction project will construct the Joint Mobility Processing Center, a building with three passenger gates, cargo warehouse, and office spaces, to enable air operations to process more passengers and more cargo.
On a wider scale, when military operations planners perform mission analysis in the Europe, Africa or Central Command area of operations, they determine which bases have enough infrastructure in place – such as airfield capacity – to support their requirements.
“Airfield capacity is critical because it directly impacts the level of support we can provide,” said Cdr. Josh Jones, NSA Souda Bay operations officer. “If capacity drops we lose the flexibility to support multiple, high-priority missions.”
Jones said increasing airfield capacity provides combatant commands with more opportunities to use the installation for operational support.
Why is it important to have an in-ground fuel hydrant station at each space?
Without an in-ground fuel hydrant station, jet fuel must be transported from an aircraft ready fuel storage tank to the aircraft with a fuel truck – or multiple fuel trucks – depending on the size of the aircraft. Installing a fuel line from a tank directly to the parking spaces saves time and reduces costs.
Bill Delano, NSA Souda Bay airfield manager, said this project allows an aircraft to fuel continuously from a hydrant that might otherwise use three to five trucks of fuel, saves wear and tear on the trucks and makes them available for smaller aircraft that only require one fuel truck.
“Since we only have three fuel trucks, they would have to go back to the tank to refuel the trucks, which takes an hour per truck,” said Delano. “This saves time versus having trucks make multiple trips to refuel.”
The airfield expansion project began in 2016 by adding five large aircraft parking spaces with in-ground fuel hydrant capability. Work to add additional parking spaces began in April 2019 and is expected to be completed in February 2021.
NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia. For more information, find us online at cnic.navy.mil/SoudaBay; on Facebook at www.facebook.com/NSASoudaBay/; or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/NSA_SoudaBay.
