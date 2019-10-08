Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 1st Class Jose Rodriguez, assigned to U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay Air Operations Department Transient Line Division, directs an A-29 Super Tocano following its arrival. NSA Souda Bay enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of Navy Region, Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia's mission to provide services to the Fleet, Fighter, and Family.