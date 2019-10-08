VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
- Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
- Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story's Rockwell Hall Gym
- https://www.navymwrmidlant.com/
Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic will hold the annual Retiree Summit & Career Fair at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story's Rockwell Hall Gym from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Friday, 1 November 2019. The annual event brings together a full range of guest speakers, vendors, medical representatives and prospective employers to one location to give transitioning service members, military retirees, family members, and surviving spouses the most up to date information on pay, benefits and legislative initiatives. The summit kicks off with remarks at 10 a.m. with speakers that will include representatives from the Secretary of the Navy Retiree Council, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Veteran's Affairs (VA), and TRICARE. A town hall style panel discussion will follow providing information and answers to questions on policies and issues affecting military retirees and their spouses.
Naval Medical Center Portsmouth and Boone Branch Health Clinic will staff a health and information fair. Participants can also expect more than 35 employers and Navy College to support the Job and Educational Fair. Representatives from military, federal and community organizations will be on site to provide information about topics of interest to the retiree community.
Patrons will also be treated to a MWR Showcase, to include informational tables, interactive displays and coupons from Community Recreation Programs to include Marinas & Sailing, Navy Getaways, Movie Theaters, Golf, Bowling and more!
