Virginia Beach, Va.
On Sept. 7th the annual Hampton Roads Morning of Hope walk will be held at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach to promote positive mental health education, suicide prevention and raise awareness of depression as a treatable disease and of suicide as a preventable tragedy.
Last year, more than 3,600 people from each of the seven Hampton Roads cities attended the event. The Navy had more than 30 commands participate.
The event will be emceed by WAVY-TV 10 anchor, Tom Schaad.
Several speakers will share their personal stories of how they have been touched by depression or suicide. Several civic and military leaders will speak about the effects of mental illness and the effect it has on their communities.
In addition to the guest speakers, this event provides participants a complimentary breakfast of Chick-fil-A chicken biscuits, Starbucks coffee, Flowers Baking Co., Sam’s Club pastries and breakfast bars.
For support and education, 15 counselors will be on site and available to talk, answer questions, hand out information and assist with a depression inventory for interested participants.
For those who have lost a loved one to suicide, there are a number of ways to remember them. There is a Memory Wall where participants can add a picture of their loved one and add their names to a Memory List. Atendees can also have their loved ones name read during the program. Last year, 262 names were read in remembrance.
Participants affected by suicide can wear a colored ribbon as an armband.
- Red: If you lost a father or mother
- Green: If you lost a brother or sister
- Yellow: For extended family (i.e., uncle)
- Blue: For a spouse
- Purple: If you lost a son or daughter
- Silver: If you have been affected by depression
The ribbons bind us together in a fellowship of healing, help and hope.
The crane represents the Hampton Roads Morning of Hope because it is an international symbol of healing, peace and hope.
In ancient Japan, people believed the crane lived for a 1,000 years. Legend has it that if you fold 1,000 origami cranes your prayers can be answered.
A curtain of 1000 cranes will be present for participants to walk through after the program.
As the Hampton Roads Morning of Hope ends, people are given a crane for hope and for remembrance.
The Hampton Roads Morning of Hope is sponsored by the local, nonprofit, the Hampton Roads Survivors of Suicide Support Group, Inc. and is a CFC charity.
For additional information: visit the website www.hamptonroadssos-hope.org or call: Event Director, Rosanne Foggin at 757-343-8630.
