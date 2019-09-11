ARLINGTON, Va.
Captain, crew and some family members from USS Arlington (LPD-24) travelled to Arlington County, Virginia from Norfolk to participate in the annual Arlington Police, Fire & Sheriff 9/11 Memorial 5K Run.
Prior to the race the group met at Arlington Fire Station #5, the closest fire station to the Pentagon, and had lunch with elected officials and other guests. Attendees were:
- State Delegate Patrick Hope
- Arlington County Board members Libby Garvey and Erick Gutshall
- County Manager Mark Schwartz
- Deputy County Manager Jim Schwartz (Jim was the former Fire Chief and commanded operations at the Pentagon on 9/11)
- Arlington County Police Chief Jay Farr
- Arlington County Fire Chief Povlitz
- Arlington firefighters, police officers, and sheriff’s deputies.
During the lunch the group was welcomed to Arlington by Libby Garvey and Patrick Hope.
Capt. Paul Lanzilotta spoke and presented a flag, flown over the USS Arlington, for the mother of Cpl. Harvey Snook. Arlington Police Cpl. Snook passed way as a result of injuries attributed to his rescue efforts at the Pentagon on 9/11. Police Chief Farr accepted the flag on behalf of Cpl. Snook’s mother who was unable to attend.
Capt. Lanzilotta was presented with a piece of the Pentagon for the ship by Jim Pebley of the USS Arlington Community Alliance. Pebley is a retired Navy pilot.
Lunch was co-hosted by the USS Arlington Community Alliance and the Military Operations Society (MORS).
USS Arlington Sailors visited Arlington National Cemetery after lunch and prior to the 9/11 Race.
At the Arlington Police, Fire & Sheriff 9/11 Memorial 5K Run the Arlington crew were announced to the crowd just before the start of the race.They finished in first in the military teams category. After receiving their first place award they departed by bus back to Norfolk.
Several Sailors who had planned to attend were unable to due to Hurricane Dorian.
USS Arlington maintains close ties with it's namesake city, maintaining a presence at the Arlington Police, Fire & Sheriff 9/11 Memorial 5K Run each year, even while deployed and hosting a group of ten active and retired Arlington police officers & firefighters on their “Tiger Cruise” at the end of their last deployment.
USS Arlington (LPD-24), a San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock, is the third ship of the United States Navy to be named for Arlington, Virginia, the location of the Pentagon and the crash site of American Airlines Flight 77 during the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
