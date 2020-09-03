Astronaut, aquanaut, and the 10th Administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Dr. Kathryn Sullivan spoke to students and faculty about her experiences from space to the depths of the Marianas Trench and the lessons learned from her experiences during the Naval Postgraduate School’s (NPS) latest virtual Secretary of the Navy Guest Lecture (SGL), held online Tuesday, Aug. 25. (Screen Capture by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Nathan K. Serpico)