(from left to right) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Indian Navy INS Satpura (F 48), Royal Australian Navy fleet-replenishment vessel HMAS Sirius (O 266), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57), Izumo-class helicopter destroyer JS Kaga (DDH 184), UNK (D 55), and Murasame-class destroyer JS Murasame (DD 101) transit the Bay of Bengal as part of MALABAR 2021, Oct. 12.