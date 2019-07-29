VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.
During the recent heat wave, excessive heat was the probable cause of at least six deaths in the United States. Four people died in Maryland, while one died in Arizona and another died in Arkansas.
Recently, in the Hampton Roads area, the heat index rose above 100. Combining temperatures in the mid-90s and a high level of humidity, it may feel like you are experiencing 105 to 110 degree weather.
The Heat Index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual air temperature.
Heat stress is a potentially dangerous condition that occurs when the body is unable to regulate its temperature.
According to the Naval Safety Center, uncontrolled heat stress conditions can lead to heat-related illnesses, disabilities, and even death. Affecting safety and productivity, heat can put Sailors at risk and be a detriment to accomplishing the mission.
Some of the dangers of heat, in order of severity, include heat rash, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.
Heat rash happens most often in hot, humid conditions where sweat is not easily removed from the surface of the skin by evaporation. Fair-skinned individuals are more prone to develop heat rash.
Heat cramps normally occur after exercise or strenuous work. It most often affects people who are not used to the heat, who sweat a lot, or do not drink enough fluids. This sweating depletes the body’s electrolytes and moisture.
Heat exhaustion is caused by the loss of body fluids and important electrolytes due to over-exposure to high temperatures and humidity. Heat exhaustion usually occurs when one is exposed to heat for a prolonged amount of time, such as standing in formation, and you become dehydrated.
Heat stroke occurs when the body can no longer cool itself due to an overload of the body’s regulating systems. The body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanisms fails, and the body is unable to cool. This is a medical emergency and a life-threatening condition.
In all cases, someone experiencing one of these illnesses should immediately remove themselves from the situation and seek medical attention.
Heat-related illnesses could occur on or off-duty, when one is working or when one is spending time having fun with their friends or family.
September 21 and 22, Naval Air Station Oceana will host the 2019 Air Show, an annual event that attracts people from all over the world to witness incredible pilots demonstrating their aerial skills.
Spending all day on the flight line could potentially increase the risk of a heat-related illness.
As a precaution, guests should remember to follow the guidelines to reduce the risk of becoming a victim to the heat.
The following recommendations could help Sailors and their families stay safe during the summer months:
- Learn the signs of heat-induced illnesses
- Perform the heaviest work during the cool part of the day
- Use the buddy system
- Wear loose-fitting, breathable clothing
- Take breaks in cool, shaded areas
- Drink plenty of cool water
- Avoid large meals before working in hot environments
- Avoid caffeine and alcohol
- Place special importance on supervising children
Remembering to monitor yourself, loved ones and colleagues for heat-related illnesses could potentially save a life.
Staying safe in the heat could help ensure a healthy, fun summer and a spectacular 2019 Air Show!
