PENSACOLA, Fla.
In association with Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day, Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola’s Fleet and Family Support Center (FFSC) hosted Bells Across America for Fallen Service Members ceremony Sept. 27 at the Aviation Memorial Chapel onboard NAS Pensacola.
Conducted concurrently throughout the United States under the auspices of the Navy Gold Star Program, Bells Across America recognizes military service members who died while on active duty. The bell was tolled as the 124 Pensacola, Florida-area service members’ names were read aloud to honor their commitment and sacrifice.
Cmdr. Bryan Crittendon, NAS Pensacola command chaplain and event guest speaker, said the somber occasion served not only to recognize the family members of those left behind but also to reinforce the important role service members play in defense of the nation.
“One of the primary reasons we have the Gold Star event is to remember all who chose to serve their nation, who voluntarily put on the uniform,” he said. “Those service members are remembered and honored, and they showed a love of their nation by being willing to serve. It means a tremendous amount to me for them to be remembered and honored.”
Bells Across America is an annual collaborative effort between U.S. military installations around the world and the Navy Gold Star Program, an entity designed to serve the families of all who died on active duty, regardless of branch of service or cause of death. The program provides surviving family members with support, information and services for as long as they desire.
Since 1936, the last Sunday in September has been designated as Gold Star Mother’s Day to recognize and honor those who have lost a loved one while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The program was officially recognized by presidential proclamation in 2009 and renamed to Gold Star Mother’s and Family’s Day.
NAS Pensacola FFSC asked Gold Star survivors to participate in the event and solicited names from the Pensacola area to be recognized during the ceremony. The names were collected and read in order of date of death as a bell was tolled, with four bells tolled to honor those names not listed.
“I love the opportunity to say thank you to the families who are always a part of our family,” said Kathleen Doherty, the NAS Pensacola FFSC director. “This is that one day a year when we get to toll bells and tell them their loss is still important.”
Retired Master Chief Jeff Grosso, a former NAS Pensacola command master chief whose active duty Navy son was killed during a 2017 aircraft mishap, said the event serves to reinforce the reality of the oath they took when joining the United States Armed Forces to the thousands of young Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coastguardsmen who come through training facilities onboard NAS Pensacola each year.
“I was proud to see that they were out here,” he said. “Ceremonies such as this not only help in the healing process of those who have lost a loved one, but show these young service members that the job they have chosen is inherently dangerous and the sacrifices made by those who have come before them make continuing to do these jobs possible.”
Naval Air Station Pensacola, referred to as the ‘Cradle of Naval Aviation,’ is designed to support operational and training missions of tenant commands, including Naval Aviation Schools Command, the Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training, Marine Aviation Training Support Groups 21 and 23, and is the headquarters for Naval Education and Training Command.
Get more information about the Navy from US Navy facebook or twitter.
For more news from Naval Air Station Pensacola, visit www.navy.mil/local/naspensacola/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.