EL CENTRO, Calif.
Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365 (VMM-365), known as the Blue Knights, detached from Marine Corps Air Station New River, North Carolina, conduct MV-22B Osprey pilot and crew training at Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March - May, 2021.
Tactical drills and maintenance are a critical part of the composite training unit exercise of the Blue Knights.
“Our primary objective is focusing on supporting Regiment Air Assault Courses (RAAC),” said 1st Lt Michael Kenyon. “Each evolution is deploying 4 or 5 birds to support unit level training which is essential for development and qualification standards of pilots and crew chiefs.”
MV-22B Osprey’s provide unique tactical vertical flights, airplane mode transition, and small zone landing capability for earth and afloat amphibious vessels. They are essential military-vehicles which have deployed in support of critical world-engagements including Operation Enduring Freedom and hurricane emergency relief.
“It has been great to host Marine Corps Tiltrotor Operations here at the Pearl of the Desert, and awesome seeing the multi-mission lift capability that they bring to the fight,” said Cdr. Carl Liptak, executive officer, NAF El Centro. “We have been impressed with their professionalism and the team’s ability to sustain a challenging schedule of daily flight operations over the last few months.”
Marine Medium Helicopter Squadron 365 was established in 1963, at Marine Corps Air Facility (MCAF) Santa Ana, Calif., and was assigned to Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 36, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW).
“NAF El Centro offers a great space to meet our training objectives,” said Kenyon. “This includes Integrated Training Exercises (ITX) and Air Ground Combat support for Twentynine Palms. The airspace, maintenance hangars and quarters provide all of the key elements for mission success. The Imperial Valley community treats us like family.”
The mission of Naval Air Facility El Centro is to support the combat training and readiness of the Warfighter. This includes air operations support to operational fleet and training squadrons as well as squadrons from other services (USMC, USA, USAF) and Allies.
