Blowing no smoke...Respiratory therapists like Hospital Corpsman 1st Class (Fleet Marine Force qualified) Omar Garcia-Argueta, assigned to NHB/NMRTC Bremerton Internal Medicine & Specialty Clinics continue to provide a variety of services to treat, evaluate and educate patients, everything from the ‘ABCs’ of Asthma, bronchitis and COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) to helping stop the spread of COVID-19. Respiratory therapy services have been in demand during the pandemic outbreak due to their ventilator expertise, including deploying on the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) to provide crucial assistance for those in need. Some of the services and support offered at Naval Hospital Bremerton include pulmonology function testing such as basic spirometry, lung diffusion and volumes Methacholine Challenge testing (test to rule out Asthma) and unattended sleep studies, along with coordinating breathing therapy with Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), a common treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).