A featured speaker on marriage commented to an audience: “My wife and I have been happily married for 35 years. . . Of course, we have been married a total of 50 years altogether.” The speaker was joking, but his insight was instructive. The typical marriage experiences the ups and downs of life. While many marriages suffer and survive disappointments and hardships, other marriages deteriorate and end in divorce. Marriage is hard work and requires daily investments in order to sustain romance, intimacy, and friendship. When marriages grow in love and understanding, not only do the couples enjoy personal satisfaction in terms of quality of life, but the health benefits can be an enormous after-effect.
According to the Harvard Health Publishing (November 30, 2016), Senior Faculty Editor, Robert Schmerling, MD, indicates the following benefits of a happy marriage: greater longevity of life, fewer strokes and heart attacks, less likely to become depressed, less risk of advanced cancer and greater odds of beating cancer, and surviving major operations more often. By contrast, Professors Lois Verbrugge and James House of the University of Michigan found in their research that an unhappy marriage can increase your chances of sickness by 35% and shorten your life by an average of four to eight years. So internal incentives (personal fulfillment) and external reinforcements (physical well-being) encourage building happier and healthier marriages. But how?
The New York Times bestseller The Seven Principles for Making Marriage Work by John Gottman, Ph.D., and his co-author Nan Silver is a profound book rich with insight and practical applications for couples. According to Dr. Gottman, nurturing friendship within a marriage is key to a successful relationship. Gottman and Silver suggest that 70% of whether men and women feel satisfied with sex, romance, and passion in their marriage depends on the quality of the couple’s friendship. Regretfully, over time, bitterness, resentment, and anger can diminish the strong friendship that started with marital bliss. Additionally, through neglect, busyness, overcommitting to other areas of life, and taking a relationship for granted, the friendship within a marriage can grow distant. However, deepening friendship within a marriage can develop through Gottman and Silver’s seven proven principles that foster trust, honesty, and commitment.
1) Enhance your spouse’s love map by knowing what he/she needs and wants. Knowing the facts and feelings of your spouse’s world (major events, personal stories, and job information) facilitates understanding. 2) Nurture your fondness and admiration for your spouse, by celebrating strengths, focusing on personal achievements, and highlighting positive memories. 3) Turn toward each other instead of away and connect with your spouse. Gottman and Silver observe: “A tendency to turn toward your partner is the basis of trust, emotional connection, passion, and a satisfying sex life.” 4) Let your partner influence you. Considering the opinions and the feelings of your spouse is important in making decisions together by including your partner rather than insisting on your own way. 5) Solve your solvable problems and find common ground through compromise. De-escalate tension by listening and finding win/win solutions through greater understanding, sacrifice, and forgiveness. 6) Overcome gridlock by discovering your spouse’s hidden dreams and desires. Clarify expectations and affirm one another’s hopes. 7) Create shared meaning through personal values, beliefs, and traditions. The more a couple can respect and appreciate the convictions and habits of each other, the stronger the couple bonds together as one. In terms of examples, attending worship together, Sunday dinners with parents, and family outings at the park create shared traditions of meaning and purpose that only can strengthen a couple’s mutual love.
This overview gives just a few glimpses of an extremely helpful book on marriage that you can discover with your spouse during a CREDO retreat. If you are interested in attending a marriage enrichment retreat or workshop with CREDO, please visit https://www.facebook.com/credomidatlantic/ in order to learn more and register for upcoming programs. Space is limited and FREE, so watch for CREDO promotions on our CREDO Mid-Atlantic Facebook Page.* If you would like to speak with a Chaplain about an urgent crisis situation, the Duty Chaplain number for the Hampton Roads Area is 1-757-438-3822.
By the way, Gottman and Silver point out that those small, incremental changes can have a tremendous impact on a marriage. Holding hands while shopping at the mall, sharing a cup of coffee while playing cards, having a date night and discussing personal dreams, giving one another a back massage are small investments of time and energy with huge dividends for a relationship. They cost virtually nothing, but they can mean everything to the one who needs your love the most! Build happier and healthier marriages, and enjoy both longevity and quality of life at the same time!
*CREDO was established in 1971 as a Navy program to help enhance the quality of life for military members and their families through effective life skills and strategies by way of inspirational retreats, workshops, and classes.
