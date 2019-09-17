YORKTOWN, Va.
To celebrate Veterans Day, On The Hill Gallery and Yorktown Arts Foundation are presenting a special exhibit showcasing artwork from military veterans.
Yorktown is a fitting locale for this show, where the Revolutionary War was won! If you are a military veteran who creates art, either for personal enjoyment or therapy, consider entering it in the show. All mediums welcome, and there is no fee to enter.
We will open the show with a reception for artists, friends and the public, 6:30-8 p.m. Saturday Nov. 2 at On The Hill Gallery. Cash awards for First, Second and Third Place in 2D, 3D and Photography will be presented during this event. The show will run through Nov. 16, 2019.
For details, download the Call For Artists document: https://onthehillgallery.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/veterans_show_call_for_entries2019.pdf?fbclid=IwAR227Xndz1q5_CczVAwYPiPP7XqBti3awPL_pPnU7qQ6kBYESgaw7Xbr51E
And the application: https://onthehillgallery.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/09/veterans_show_application2019.pdf?fbclid=IwAR14ixs6OS4uujbYHs8zF-mKHofV008l8L3JtOxzfohMvZqmarySmz7C3uc
Please call 757-369-1108 or email yorktownartsfoundation@gmail.comfor more information.
