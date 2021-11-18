NAVAL BASE GUAM, Guam –
Ships assigned to Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group arrived at Naval Base Guam for a scheduled port visit on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, 2021.
USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) and USS Stockdale (DDG 106) will resupply, conduct maintenance, and provide the crew time for rest and relaxation in the strike group’s first port call since visiting Yokosuka in early September.
“Guam has been welcoming and is a steadfast supporter of U.S. strike groups operating in the region,” said Rear Adm. Dan Martin, commander Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1. “Our crews are thankful to have this level of support after many weeks at sea and are looking forward to honoring veterans alongside the local Guam community. Our Sailors deserve this break and I am proud of their continued resilience and operational acumen as our strike group worked tirelessly alongside our regional partners and allies.”
Due to COVID-19 concerns during the ship’s visit to Yokosuka, this is the first time during the deployment that the crew of USS Carl Vinson will be authorized off base liberty.
“The men and women aboard our ship have worked diligently since we left home and their efforts have paid great dividends toward enhancing maritime security and regional stability in some of the most heavily navigated shipping lanes of the world,” said Capt. P. Scott Miller, commanding officer of USS Carl Vinson. “We are grateful for a chance to enjoy the hospitality and beauty of Guam which has been a home away from home for many Sailors throughout the years.”
The carrier strike group began its scheduled deployment August 2, and since arriving in the Indo-Pacific, has conducted operations with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Indian Navy, Royal Australian Navy, Royal New Zealand Navy, the Royal Navy, Royal Canadian Navy and the Royal Netherlands Navy.
The deployment marks the first time the “Air Wing of the Future” has been embarked with a U.S. strike group. Carrier Air Wing 2 is the first deployed U.S. air wing capable of advanced lethality and combat readiness with the addition of the F-35C Lightning II and the CMV-22B Osprey.
Led by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, U.S. Navy units visiting Guam include aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70); Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57); Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Stockdale (DDG 106) of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 1; and nine squadrons of embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 2.
CVW-2 consists of an F-35C squadron, the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147; three F/A-18E/F Super Hornet squadrons, the “Bounty Hunters” of VFA-2, the “Stingers” of VFA-113, and the “Golden Dragons” of VFA-192; the “Gauntlets” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 136, operating the EA-18G Growler; the “Black Eagles” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 113, operating the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye; the “Titans” of Fleet Logistics Multi-Mission Squadron (VRM) 30, operating the CMV-22B Osprey; the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, operating the MH-60S Seahawk; and the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, operating the MH-60R Seahawk.
This marks the first time that a carrier strike group with the advanced capabilities of the F-35C Lightning II and Navy CMV-22B Osprey have visited Guam.
For more news from CSG-1, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/CVN70
