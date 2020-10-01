Rear Adm. Craig Clapperton, Commander, Carrier Strike Group TWELVE, monitors range predictions in the Surface Undersea Combat Center aboard USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) while observing USS Arleigh Burke’s (DDG 51) participation in Exercise Black Widow during a visit to the ship, Sept. 13. Clapperton is executing a strike group circulation to visit units conducting independent operations. (This image has been altered by blurring out computer screens for security purposes.)