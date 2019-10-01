YOKOSUKA, Japan
Sailors, firefighters and local law enforcement assigned to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY), as well as the Japan Coast Guard and local Japanese police, came together for National Night Out Sept. 26.
National Night Out is an annual event that has been held in the United States since 1984. It started out with neighbors simply turning on their porch lights to a promotion of community involvement in crime prevention, police-community relationships, and community closeness.
"National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police and community partnership and neighborhood comradery to make our neighborhood a safer and more caring place to live," said Lt. Cmdr. William Templet, CFAY security officer. "National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement by bringing back a true sense of community."
Participants of the event had the opportunity to sit in police cars, firetrucks, ambulances, motorcycles, observe a military working dog demonstration, and take part in many child-oriented activities such as a dunk tank and bounce house.
"National Night Out provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances," said Templet. "Let’s use this opportunity to make an effort to ensure the safety of everyone on base and create a better community."
The event included food, music from the 7th Fleet Band and many booths with information about all the services available to the community. Participants of the event said they were happy to see the base come together as a community.
"It is great to see all the different agencies and organizations come together,” said Master Chief Master-at-Arms David Aguilera, CFAY Negishi and Ikego detachment command liaison. “This is a great community event to share information and come together to fight crime.”
CFAY provides, maintains, and operates base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, 71 tenant commands, and more than 27,000 military and civilian personnel and their families.
For more news from Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, visit www.navy.mil/local/cfay/.
