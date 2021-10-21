Sailors man the rails on as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) returns to Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka following a five-month deployment. During Ronald Reagan’s deployment, the ship transited 43,000 nautical miles operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to assist with Operation Freedom’s Sentinel and Operation Allies Refuge in support of U.S. drawdown operations in Afghanistan. Ronald Reagan returned to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility and took part in multi-carrier operations, which included 15,000 Sailors from six partner nations upholding collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.