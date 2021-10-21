YOKOSUKA, Japan –
The “Champions of Freedom” of Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15 and members of Detachment 701 of the Naval Oceanographic Antisubmarine Warfare Center (NOAC) returned from deployment, Oct. 16.
DESRON 15 and NOAC embarked aboard America’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) for deployment while serving as the Sea Combat Commander (SCC), a tenant of the Composite Warfare Commander structure.
The SCC directly reports to Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5 for duties involving Anti-Surface and Subsurface warfare in defense of strike group assets.
“I am happy to see our Sailors return from a long deployment to the Fifth and Seventh Fleet,” said Capt. Chase Sargeant, Commodore, DESRON 15. “Split staff operations allow my staff to operate at sea while maintaining a theater surface watch in support of 7th Fleet in Yokosuka, Japan. These Sailors have consistently proven that they are able to adapt to anything including the addition of Fifth Fleet tasking.”
Throughout the deployment, the SCC team participated in many Theater Security Cooperation events involving naval forces including, but not limited to, Singapore, India, Pakistan, United Kingdom, France and Germany. During these events the SCC and partner nations seamlessly operated, trained, and communicated together while exercising integrated maritime operations in an all-domain warfighting environment. Professional integrated engagements allow the U.S. Navy and allies the opportunity to build upon existing strong relationships and improve collective readiness and response to any situation.
"The interoperability we enjoy with surface forces from partner nations around the world provide us the unique ability to meet at-sea and immediately operate at an advanced level. This highlights the enduring nature of our alliances," said Capt. Walt Mainor, Deputy Commodore, Embarked Sea Combat Commander. "I am happy to say that this SCC team of professionals is the backbone of that interoperability as they always seek to coordinate operations like these to reinforce our mutual commitments to international maritime norms and promoting regional stability no matter where we are in the world."
Additionally the SCC team found themselves at the crossroads of history while supporting the withdrawal of United States Forces during Operation Freedom Sentinel and civilians during Operation Allies Refuge. “It’s an honor to be on the frontlines of history supporting something that I can tell my children I was a part of when they grow up,” said Chief Intelligence Specialist Issac Tolliver from Houston, TX.
The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group, consists of Carrier Air Wing 5, DESRON 15 and was accompanied on this deployment by Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Halsey (DDG 97).
The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is forward-deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. U.S. 7th Fleet is the largest forward-deployed fleet in the world, and with the help of a network of alliances and partners from 35 other maritime-nations, the U.S. Navy has operated in the Indo-Pacific region for more than 70 years, providing credible, ready forces to help preserve peace and prevent conflict.
