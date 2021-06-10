NORFOLK
During the end of 2019, Sara Mbanden had a family member who was in need of surgery to remove cancer. The cancer-ridden family member notified their supervisor about the illness and that they would be in and out of the hospital. The company then fired the family member just a few days before the big surgery and prevented them from claiming employee insurance benefits.
“I knew it was wrong, but I didn’t know why it was wrong exactly. Once I started in the equal employment opportunity (EEO) field and learned about employees’ rights and responsibilities, I understood why it was wrong and how my family member's EEO rights were violated. That has only fueled me up to continue in this career field to teach EEO and to make sure the EEO process is being followed throughout by employers,” said Mbanden, an EEO specialist assigned to Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (NRMA). “I absolutely love that I get to make such a difference and impact.”
Mbanden has been working in the EEO field for over a year now. Before that, she worked as a Human Rights Commission liaison where she shared an office with an EEO counselor. She expressed how his job fascinated her and because of him she learned about EEO rights and responsibilities.
“I thought, maybe if we had more of people fighting for our rights, we could prevent a lot of issues before it reached the point of human rights violations. I am also from Cameroon where a lot of employees don’t even know that they have rights, let alone what they are. As an immigrant in the U.S., and while talking to a lot of immigrants here, I can tell you that a lot don’t know about their rights as employees either. The combination of all of that is why I wanted to do more, and when I saw an opening with the NRMA EEO office, I took my chance and applied," she said
“The feeling of satisfaction and self-fulfillment I feel when I help a customer is unmatched," Mbanden added. "When I also hear the customer express their level of satisfaction with my service as a counselor and explanation of the EEO process, it makes me feel great about being in such a field.”
While working as a Human Rights Commission liaison for the City of Virginia Beach, Mbanden wanted a job with the Navy to make the moving process easier for her and her husband, who is active-duty Navy. After several interviews at different places, a job at the NRMA EEO Office posted.
“Though I was nervous about applying, I did it anyways and told my husband that this will be the perfect job in my dream field because I aspire to be an attorney for EEO. So, learning as a specialist before I eventually go down that road would be perfect,” said Mbanden. "Thankfully, I was given a chance to come in and interview. Before I knew it, I received an email that I was hired. This is my biggest do it scared moment and it paid big time because I work with one of the best teams ever."
As an equal employment opportunity specialist, she ensures that applicants and employees are given equal opportunities in employment and contracting activities, regardless of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, age, disability, or any other protected characteristic. She provides assistance in handling grievances and works with neutral counselors during alternatives dispute resolution (ADR) to make sure that employees have the best available tools to help them during the EEO process.
She also serves as a Special Emphasis Program coordinator, where she brings awareness to all special observances to bring focus to diversity and inclusion.
“Often, this combination of trust and expectation create an environment that promotes [an] efficient and safe working environment. However, this combination can also create a toxic work environment where those who are not aware of their rights may have them violated, and with no one to advocate or protect them, they will exist as victims of this toxic culture, toxic work place, with no one to help them. That is where I as the EEO specialist come in to help them through the EEO process,” said Mbanden.
Mbanden believes that as humans, we look to our leaders and elders for guidance, and we often take them at their words with no questions. As humans, we are also social creatures who fall into working cultures where norms and expectations are created by these leaders and elders within a working environment.
“As an immigrant, Black woman, I appreciate what this office does so much, and the fact that we have so much diversity within our office. Our Director Mr. Walker has created an office where we can openly discuss our feeling, he gives everyone a chance to speak up and he listen. He cultivates and encourages everyone to speak up,” said Mbanden.
“Because I feel free and heard in this office, I was able to come up with Real Talk with Admiral Rock, which is now a monthly discussion. It is hosted by Admiral Rock to give Sailors and civilians a voice to speak up openly as we navigate during a racially charged time in our country, and the COVID-19 pandemic,” she added.
According to Mbanden, Real Talk with Admiral Rock began in 2020 and was inspired by hearing customers and enlisted Sailors talk about how they felt about the George Floyd case and how some felt they couldn’t discuss their feelings at work.
“This job gives me the opportunity to look out for the little guy [and] me advance while supporting my husband and his career in the Navy that he loves. We both get to do what we love and serve our country in different aspects,” said Mbanden.
Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA) is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in the mid-Atlantic region, which encompasses 20 states, 14 installations, and 50 naval operational support centers.
As the naval shore installation management headquarters for the mid-Atlantic region, CNRMA provides coordination of base operating support functions for operating forces throughout the region in support of the fleet, fighter and family.
