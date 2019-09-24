TOKYO
Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Mike Gilday visited Japan, Sept. 23-24, to engage with U.S. Seventh Fleet Sailors as well senior leaders from Japan’s Ministry of Defense and Self-Defense Force.
Gilday first visited Fleet Activities Yokosuka where he met with Sailors aboard the guided-missile cruiser USS Shiloh (CG 67) and the U.S. Seventh Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19).
The ship tours provided Gilday the opportunity to hold several small-group discussions with Sailors to listen to their feedback.
“It was important to visit Seventh Fleet and engage with our forward-deployed Sailors,” said Gilday. “Meeting with them gives me the opportunity to hear what’s on their minds and see the great work they are doing in this vital region.”
Gilday then traveled to Tokyo where he met Japan’s Minister of Defense Taro Kono, Joint Staff Chief of Staff General Koji Yamazaki, and Maritime Chief of Staff Admiral Hiroshi Yamamura.
During each engagement, Gilday reaffirmed the U.S. Navy’s commitment to strengthening the U.S. and Japan alliance and maritime partnership.
“The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force a key strategic partner and it was important for me to come here and meet with our naval counterparts to discuss areas for continued cooperation,” said Gilday. “I look forward to further collaboration that will help maintain security, stability, and prosperity within this region.”
