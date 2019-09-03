NEWPORT NEWS, Va.
Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Adm. Michael Gilday visited the first-in-class aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) as part of his first visit to the fleet as the 32nd CNO Aug. 28.
Gilday visited Ford to see firsthand the progress the ship is making during its post-shakedown availability (PSA). Gilday was briefed on many of the Ford-class capabilities, innovations and challenges the ship’s crew and Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding faced when integrating new technologies into the first new design of an aircraft carrier in over 40 years.
“It’s great to be back in the fleet visiting with the Ford team,” said Gilday. “Pushing new technology to the fleet takes dedication and hard work of both our Navy Sailors and civilian workforce.”
During his visit, Gilday observed operations and received briefs on Ford’s advance weapons elevators (AWE), propulsion plant, flight deck differences and advanced arresting gear (AAG).
Gilday ate lunch in the ship’s Chiefs' Mess, where he received feedback from the chiefs and discussed the importance of maintaining a sense of urgency as leaders in today’s Navy.
As the CNO spoke with Sailors, he commented that he was struck by the level of dedication the Ford team had in completing their ongoing PSA and for the ship to return to sea.
“The entire team is completely focused on getting the ship back out to sea where she belongs,” said Gilday. “I look forward to seeing Warship 78 underway.”
Gerald R. Ford is a first-in-class aircraft carrier and the first new aircraft carrier designed in more than 40 years. Ford is currently undergoing its post-shakedown availability at Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding.
