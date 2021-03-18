WASHINGTON
Chief of Navy Reserve and Commander, Navy Reserve Force, Vice Adm. John Mustin, announced today that Master Chief Petty Officer Tracy L. Hunt, Command Master Chief, Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, will be the next Force Master Chief of the Navy Reserve, starting this October. He will be the 17th Force Master Chief of the Navy Reserve.
Hunt is relieving Navy Reserve Force Master Chief Chris Kotz, who has held the position since Oct. 2017.
“Force Kotz has led and taken care of our Sailors for nearly four years as Navy Reserve Force Master Chief. He has single-handedly set us up for success in our mission to defend our country when and if called upon. He’s going to leave some incredibly large shoes to fill when he retires this Fall,” Mustin said.
“I couldn't be more excited about the selection for the 17th Reserve Force Master Chief,” Kotz said. “After working closely with Master Chief Hunt in the past, I know his positive work ethic will be infectious in this office. More importantly, he will be a strong champion for our Reserve Sailors and will always have their best at the forefront of his efforts.”
Hunt says he is honored by the selection and looks forward to supporting Mustin in continuing to execute the implementation of his Navy Reserve Fighting Instructions 2020, prioritizing warfighting readiness as the number one – and only -- mission of the Reserve Force.
“Over the past two years as CMC of Commander, Navy Reserve Forces Command, I have seen first-hand the amazing things our Reserve team can accomplish through a single focus attack — whether that’s tackling complex pay and personnel issues, or fighting a global pandemic,” Hunt said. “I’m honored to take on this role as Force of the Navy Reserve and am looking forward to leading our Reserve team in the next singular focus — warfighting readiness. Keep Pushing Forward Shipmates!”
A native of Meherrin, Virginia, Hunt enlisted in the U.S. Navy in September 1989. Following completion of basic training at Recruit Training Command, Great Lakes, Illinois he completed seaman apprentice training in December 1989.
More of Hunt’s biography can be found at: https://www.navyreserve.navy.mil/News/Article-View-News/Article/2225819/master-chief-petty-officer-swawexw-tracy-l-hunt-command-master-chief-commander/
The mission of the Navy Reserve is to provide strategic depth and deliver operational capabilities to the Navy and Marine Corps team, and Joint forces, in the full range of military operations from peace to war. It provides essential naval warfighting capabilities and expertise, strategically aligned with mission requirements — valued for warfighting readiness, innovation and agility.
