PORTSMOUTH, Va.
In celebration of 2019 Fleet Week Hampton Roads and the Navy’s 244th birthday, the Children’s Museum of Virginia hosted its 4th annual Military Appreciation Day today. The museum saw hundreds of area visitors, both military and non-military alike, who were eager to experience a wide variety of educational activities geared toward children of all ages.
“It’s a great way for the citizens of Portsmouth and beyond to interact with the military and be able to say ‘thank you for your service,’” said Nancy Perry, Director of Museums, City of Portsmouth. “It brings people together in Hampton Roads and it’s a great introduction (to the military) for the community, especially the children.”
Various static displays and demonstrations were available throughout the day for guests to learn about the myriad of careers available in the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps. Additionally, mascots McGruff The Crime Dog (Portsmouth Police Department), Andalo (Children’s Museum of Virginia); Stewie (U.S. Fleet Forces Stewards of the Sea), and Sparky The Fire Dog (Navy Region Mid-Atlantic Fire & Emergency Services) provided friendly faces for all to see.
Static displays included:
· Firefighters and paramedics from Norfolk Naval Shipyard Fire Department had a fire engine, ambulance and fire prevention trailer on display. In conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week (Oct. 6-12), they offered valuable information and tips on how to prevent and put out fires … and how to get out of harm’s way, while also giving children an opportunity to board the trucks and try on a fire protection suit.
· Marines had gear for children to try on, including backpacks and helmets, and gave children and parents an opportunity to climb into a High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (Humvee) that was equipped with a turret to look out.
· Naval Medical Center Portsmouth personnel discussed the importance of proper dental care, showed how to apply bandages and administer first-aid, practiced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on mannequins, and had several high-powered microscopes with different types of sample slides.
· Naval Station Norfolk provided military working dog (MWD) demonstrations with MWD “Erol,” giving children an opportunity to interact with both the dog and handlers, while learning about the important services the dogs provide to today’s Navy.
· Naval Information Warfare Systems Command offered Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) activities that allowed children to plan and construct paper gliders and catapults to test their imagination and show how STEM plays an important role in the design, and U.S. Naval Information Forces discussed the importance of cyber security.
· Fleet and Family Support Center hosted puppet shows that covered a wide variety of topics, including bullying.
· U.S. Fleet Forces Stewards of the Sea discussed the ways the Navy works to protect the environment while operating at sea.
· Drug Education For Youth (DEFY) showed how the military empowers youth to build positive, healthy lifestyles as drug-free, successful citizens.
“Events like these show children that there are real-life applications for what they are learning in school,” said Lt. Cmdr. Vernon Mackie, a physician at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. “It’s good to be able to show the community what the military has to offer … and also be able to thank the community that supports us.”
“It’s great to have so many military programs here together,” said Dr. Sharon Shaw, a program coordinator with DEFY. “This gives the children, and their parents, an opportunity to see what our military does and how they give back to the community.”
Fleet Week Hampton Roads, held Oct. 11-19, honors the sacrifices and contributions of Sailors, past and present, who are our neighbors, volunteers and citizens who actively work each day to enhance the quality of life for area residents, and recognizes Hampton Roads as “America’s Navy Town.”
The Navy will celebrate its 244th birthday tomorrow. The theme for this year is “No Higher Honor,” which focuses on the 75th anniversary of the Battle of Leyte Gulf – the largest sea battle in modern day history.
For more information about Navy Region Mid-Atlantic, like and follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CNRMA.PAO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.