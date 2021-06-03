NORFOLK
Navy Region Mid-Atlantic’s (NRMA) Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Office has five EEO specialists. While many things contribute to how they got into this career field, Rene Goree said the position chose her.
Goree has been a NRMA EEO specialist since 2008, and currently serves as the EEO case manager where she oversees the EEO complaint process for accuracy and timeliness for all of NRMA.
“I received my bachelor’s in social work from Norfolk State University because I wanted to work with veterans and their families,” said Goree.
After moving to Jacksonville, Florida, she found out that her mentor Lou Gunn contacted the deputy of EEO in Jacksonville and applied for a position on her behalf. Shortly after, Goree received a phone call and was hired, beginning her EEO career.
She was selected through the Wounded Warrior Program and was told the EEO office wanted a Social Worker’s point of view.
“Once I started working in the EEO field, there was no turning back,” said Goree. “I really enjoy what I am learning in reference to individual rights.”
Goree served active duty in both the Air Force and Army. While serving on active duty, she said her children experienced anxiety with each move they had due to her military service. She said that her daughter suffered from separation anxiety. While at therapy with her child, Goree said noticed there were a lot of military family members experiencing mental health issues due to having a family member on active duty.
“I decided to leave active duty because of the affect and the toll it took on my family. I received an honorable discharge due to hardship,” she said. “Although I was discharged from the military, I still felt a sense of duty or responsibility to the military and military families. So, by obtaining my degree in social work, I felt this would be my way of paying it forward.”
Goree said that active listening is a skillset needed for being both a social worker and EEO specialist.
“First and foremost in my position, working toward resolution is the key, and that resolution being realistic,” said Goree. “When an individual contacts an EEO counselor, it can seem like the worst day of their life.”
Goree said she once had an individual that was upset because they were not selected for a certain job position. After having a conversation with that individual, she called USAJOBS and found out that they submitted the wrong resume.
“Sometimes in order to get resolution we have to go beyond our positions. I was glad I was able to assist,” she added. “This was not the career path of my intention, but I would not change it. I feel in this position as an EEO counselor and complaints manager, I am fulfilling sense of duty and responsibility.”
Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA) is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in the mid-Atlantic region, which encompasses 20 states, 14 installations, and 50 naval operational support centers.
As the naval shore installation management headquarters for the mid-Atlantic region, CNRMA provides coordination of base operating support functions for operating forces throughout the region in support of the fleet, fighter and family.
