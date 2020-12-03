GULF OF ADEN
Sailors assigned to the guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) participated in a holiday video teleconference call (VTC) with President Donald Trump and other deployed units, Nov. 23, 2020.
President Trump wished a happy Thanksgiving to the crew as they operate in the Gulf of Aden.
During the VTC, Cmdr. Timothy Shanley, commanding officer of Winston S. Churchill, introduced members of his crew to the President, including the ship’s visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) team.
“It was an incredible experience to know that while we are away from home during the holidays the President is thinking of us,” said Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Rory Larkin. “It helps to remind me of why we do what we do. Why we serve.”
The President also asked Winston S. Churchill and other military units on the call about the missions they were supporting and topics affecting their branches of service.
“It was humbling to have the President of the United States address Winston S. Churchill directly,” said Command Master Chief Juan Navarro. “I believe it lifted the spirits of our Sailors during this holiday season while they are away from home.”
Shanley also wished the President a happy Thanksgiving on behalf of his crew.
“It was a tremendous honor to have been selected for a video teleconference with the President of the United States and Commander-in-Chief,” said Shanley. “It was awesome to be able to brief the President on some of the crew’s exploits and missions thus far on deployment. In addition, it was an opportunity to introduce him to some members of our great team.”
Winston S. Churchill is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three critical chokepoints to the free flow of global commerce.
