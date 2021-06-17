VIRGINIA BEACH
It was all hands-on deck to witness a historical milestone for one Virginia Beach resident and World War II veteran who celebrated his 100th birthday at his Virginia Beach residence, Friday, June 11.
Radarman 3rd Class Bill Harrison served on board the Fletcher-class destroyer USS Van Valkenburgh (DD-656) from September 1940 to April 1946, a year after the end of World War II. Nancy Harrison, one of Harrison’s daughters appreciated the city’s and community’s support of his father to recognize his milestone birthday.
“It has been very nice that the community has supported him, and to celebrate with him,” said Nancy Harrison. “He didn’t know anything about this, so it was a total surprise for him.”
City of Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, Virginia Beach City state delegate Glenn Davis, community members, Sailors, Virginia Beach Police Department sworn officers, the Virginia Beach Fire Department, and others took a few minutes out of their day to sing Happy Birthday and Anchors Aweigh to celebrate this moment, a century in the making.
This moment was largely coordinated by the Enlisted Leadership Foundation, which is a San Diego-based non-profit dedicated to leadership development of armed forces enlisted leaders all over the globe. The non-profit wanted to honor Radarman 3rd Class Harrison by presenting 100 signed birthday cards to mark the occasion and creating a special celebration for this centennial event. Board member, Master Chief Logistics Specialist Serrita Nicholson who is currently stationed at Navy Region Mid Atlantic Reserve Component Command was pleased with the turnout of supporters to wish Harrison’s Happy Birthday.
For many who participated to include retired veterans and those who had not served but had family members who did, such as Councilmember Davis. Davis’s grandfather had also served in World War II in Germany and appreciated the opportunity to participate in the birthday celebration.
Virginia Beach Fire Department Firefighter J. W. Hash presented a coin to the World War II veteran while exchanging greetings. “We share the same birthday,” said Hash, who thanked Harrison for his service to our country.
Other community members, such as Virginia Beach Police Department Officer Matthew Mills, who has served with the department for the past five years once donned the Navy uniform serving as an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Fuels) for four years. Soon after leaving the U.S. Navy in 2013, he pursued a career in law enforcement. When he heard of the opportunity to mark this veteran’s birthday he wanted to participate.
“Given that these World War II veterans are leaving us at a growing rate each and every day, it is nice to take part in something truly special,” said Mills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.