PENSACOLA, Fla.
The Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station commemorated the 79th anniversary of the Battle of Midway during a morning ceremony on Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station, Pensacola, Florida, June 4.
The Battle of Midway was a naval battle in the Pacific Theater of World War II from June 4-7, 1942. Widely considered a turning point in World War II’s Pacific theater, the U.S. victory at the Battle of Midway significantly curbed Japan’s offensive capabilities, shifting the tide of the war in the Allies’ favor.
Staff and students attended and participated in the ceremony in which they shared critical points of the Battle of Midway and what events and actions by the information warfare community leading up to the battle helped ensure its success.
"I'm so proud that we've taken this time commemorate the Battle of Midway and remember the sacrifices of those who served during that time," said CIWT’s Command Master Chief Francisco Vargas. “The legacy of Sailors who have served and sacrificed in the past helps inspire current and future generations of Sailors to rise to any crisis or combat situation because they are standing on the shoulders, and upholding the honor, of those who have gone before and persevered against the odds.”
The Japanese had not lost a naval battle in more than 50 years, and had nearly destroyed the American fleet just six months earlier in a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. On 3 June, in the preliminary moves of the Battle of Midway, American land-based aircraft from Midway located and attacked Japanese transports about 600 miles west of Midway Island.
Navy Sailors’ strength and resilience at Midway were a perfect illustration of the fighting spirit of our Sailors today.
“As we remember those who fought to win the day at the Battle of Midway, consider for a moment their heroism, commitment and devotion to duty,” shared Capt. Marc Ratkus, commanding officer of CIWT. “The world has benefited from the actions of those brave military members who sacrificed so much 79 years ago, and our current military personnel have inherited a rich legacy from the generations of warfighters that are our forefathers. The courage, valor and innovation of our military members today continue to be the key to the Navy’s success, and I ask that we continue to perpetuate the memory of the Battle of Midway, may God continue to bless our Navy, our grateful nation, and all those who serve.”
American military and intelligence forces worked together to defeat the Japanese. Code-breakers were able to decipher Japanese naval code, allowing American leaders to anticipate Japanese maneuvers. The U.S. Navy was then able to launch a surprise attack on the larger Japanese fleet in the area.
“The technology may have changed, but the analytic tradecraft remains largely the same: cryptanalysis, linguistics, traffic analysis, and direction finding,” shared Lt. Cmdr. Ronnie Alagona, the guest speaker and IWTC Corry Station instructor. “As cryptologic warfare and information warfare professionals we build and maintain our credibility by providing the fleet with tactical, actionable intelligence. Now, as then, victory in the Pacific is not guaranteed. But we stack the odds in our favor – we make that horse ready for the day of battle – by falling back on the training we receive here at Corry Station and out there in the fleet.”
IWTC Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.
With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.
