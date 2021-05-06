NORFOLK
Force Medical staff assigned to Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic (COMNAVAIRLANT) assisted officials onboard Norfolk Naval Shipyard in establishing and operating a COVID-19 vaccination site, April 28.
More than 270 active duty military, DOD civilians, government contractors and shipyard employees were vaccinated over the course of the day.
Cmdr. Suzanne Fierros, Force Nurse, COMNAVAIRLANT, highlighted the versatility of the site, noting that regardless of whether they were in need of their first or second dose, those who engaged with the site were able to receive either.
COMNAVAIRLANT’s Force Medical staff, along with members of Norfolk Naval Yards Medical/Dental Clinic, Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, and the shipyard personnel formed the joint-effort, working together to make the vaccine site successful.
“If our ships are in the shipyard, the workers will be onboard them,” said Fierros. “There’s plenty of people who want to be comfortable in these close-quarter environments again, and this vaccination site helps the shipyard in achieving that.”
As of April 28, 2021, the U.S. Navy has provided vaccinations to approximately 222,286 active and reserve personnel and continues to encourage and support these efforts, though the decision to accept the vaccine remains voluntary on the part of service members.
To learn about the latest COVID-19 policies, leadership messages, and guidance on how to protect yourself, your family, and your shipmates visit https://www.navy.mil/us-navy-covid-19-updates/. For more resources, military personnel may be inclined to utilize https://www.tricare.mil/HealthWellness/HealthyLiving/Coronavirus/DHA-Appointing-Portal, while civilian personnel should use http://www.vaccinefinder.org.
