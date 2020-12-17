WASHINGTON
The annual Public-Private Venture (PPV) Tenant Satisfaction Survey (TSS) will be conducted from Dec. 10, 2020 through Jan. 31, 2021, and CNIC is calling on all tenants of Navy PPV housing to participate.
“I want to emphasize how important it is for all PPV residents to complete this survey. Their feedback provides valuable information to help us improve their quality of life and service, and to determine where the Navy and our housing partners are getting it right and where we need to focus more attention,” said Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, CNIC Commander.
The TSS is anonymous and is administered by CEL & Associates, an independent third party, with funding provided by the Navy.
The surveys are designed to accurately identify the current state of Navy housing, and inform decisions on needed improvements. In addition to identifying immediate health or safety concerns, the Navy is looking at larger trends, such as reoccurring issues, the level of customer service, government oversight and identification of future projects such as new playgrounds or dog parks.
The Navy has oversite of approximately 40,000 PPV housing units that are managed by the following PPV partners throughout the United States; Balfour Beatty, Clark, Hunt, Landmark, Lincoln and Patrician. The upcoming TSS survey applies to all tenants of Navy PPV housing. Tenants will be receiving an email from CEL & Associates with instructions on how to provide their responses. If you are a tenant of PPV housing and do not receive a notification email please contact your local Housing Service Center (HSC) for assistance.
“Our commitment remains unchanged, provide quality and safe housing to our service members and their families,” said Greg Wright, CNIC housing director. “I would like to thank all those who have brought up issues in the past, and encourage all tenants to take the annual survey as the feedback received translates into improvements for not only the submitter, but the entire Navy community.”
Several of the initiatives implemented recently in PPV housing oversight were a result of feedback through the various surveys last year such as, transparency in the maintenance process, use of online portals and apps, hiring additional personnel in Housing Service Centers and adding time between occupants to ensure houses are ready for the next tenant.
Family members living in privatized housing are allowed to take the survey, but only one survey is allowed per household.
Tenants with questions about the upcoming TSS should contact their local HSC for assistance. Outside of the RSS, residents can always contact their HSC with any housing question. HCS staff are there to support Sailors and families and can help with all of their housing needs.
To learn more about Navy Housing, visit the nearest Housing Service Center or go to www.cnic.navy.mil/housing.
