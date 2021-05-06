WASHINGTON
The annual hurricane preparedness/disaster response and recovery exercise, Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale 2021 (HURREX/CG 21), is taking place May 3- 14 to prepare staff and crews for the potential impacts on infrastructure and fleet operations.
U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) will conduct the exercise jointly prior to the onset of the hurricane season that is set to begin June 1.
“Natural disaster exercises are an opportunity for commands, Sailors and their families to prepare for heavy weather threats to our U.S. coastal regions and installations,” said Vice Adm. Yancy Lindsey, commander, CNIC. “Natural disaster preparedness and response is a key component of Navy installation and personnel resiliency.”
HURREX/CG 21 is conducted over a two-week period. The first week simulates a storm system along U.S. Atlantic coast whose evolution provides an opportunity to review operating procedures and ensure staff are prepared for the upcoming hurricane season. The storms increasing intensity will drive simulated ship sorties, aircraft evacuation, personnel accountability procedures, and test our ability to operate with mission essential personnel only. The second-week shifts focus to procedures for recovery from major weather events, which includes lifting evacuation orders, reopening installations, and conducting damage assessments.
“During hurricane season, nothing is more important than ensuring the safety and security of our personnel, their families, and our fleet assets,” said Adm. Christopher Grady, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “We will use this exercise to evaluate personnel and unit readiness, rehearse response procedures, and walk-through post-storm recovery operations to ensure we will be ready when called upon to support our nation regardless of the mission.”
All Navy commands throughout Naval District Washington, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic and Navy Region Southeast will participate. There will be no Navy ship movements associated with HURREX/CG 21, however fleet units will execute muster procedures and shore-based heavy weather responses such as heavy-weather mooring of ships of every class and heavy-weather tie-downs of each aircraft type.
HURREX/CG 21 is an essential part of maintaining and improving installation support and recovery efforts before, during and after major weather events. Precautions have been implemented to minimize the threat of COVID-19 to participating personnel. The health and safety of our people remain the top priority throughout the exercise.
For more information about HURREX/CG 21, contact USFFC Public Affairs at 757-836-3630 or CNIC Public Affairs at 202-433-4052.
