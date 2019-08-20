Our Navy is charged with maintaining maritime superiority. We execute this charge with our Navy team—our Sailors, civilians, and their loved ones. Navy families are an integral part of our Navy team and a vital contributor to mission success. The Navy Family Framework describes the role that families play in fulfilling our strategic objectives and the responsibilities that the Navy has to our families. It outlines our commitment to enhance mutual support between the Navy and our families. We recruit a Sailor, but we retain a family. Stronger families make a stronger fleet.
Family Framework Version 1.0, released in November 2017, was the first-ever guiding document to align Navy efforts to assist Sailors and their families. The Framework was designed to evolve over time as we developed and implemented family support programs and policies.
In this new version, we continue to address the Navy’s commitment to our families while supporting their crucial role in our Sailors’ lives. The Framework builds upon existing DoD and Navy instructions, with reference to DoD Instruction 1342.22 “Military Family Readiness” and OPNAV Instruction 1754.8 “Command Family Readiness Program.”
The first reason for updating the Family Framework was to set new goals in light of the progress that we’ve made since Family Framework Version 1.0 was released. To improve communication and transparency with our families, we established “Live Well” resiliency webinars and local commands held more than 150 all-hands calls and 100 town halls. To ease the burden of a Permanent Change of Station (PCS) move, we created the mobile applications MyPCS and PiF (Pay it Forward) and implemented a program to reimburse spouses for licensure costs arising from relocating to another state. We also continue to update and refine the Spouse Education Continuum and other education resources available on military installations, within the local community, and online.
The favorable response to these initiatives encouraged us to release Family Framework Version 2.0 and move forward with the work yet to be done.
The second reason for updating the Framework is in recognition of the ever-increasing diversity of the Sailors and families serving our nation today. Navy families come in all shapes and sizes, and no two families are exactly alike. Every Navy family faces unique challenges; they have varying requirements and distinct needs.
What defines a Navy family is a tradition of dedication and devotion. Navy families are distinguished by personal and professional sacrifice, resourcefulness and resilience, creativity and commitment, heart and heroism. It is through these traits that individual families form the larger Navy family to which we all belong.
Finally, we are updating the Framework to reflect the vast amount of feedback we have received through many avenues—online forums, the Spouse Engagement Study, Spouse Experience Groups, and in-person focus groups. Based on these suggestions and recommendations from Navy families and Sailors, we’ve updated our goals to make sure we are addressing the issues that are the most important to our Navy team.
The Navy’s mission is to protect America from attack, promote American prosperity, and preserve America’s strategic influence. To prevail, we must achieve our objectives of the present while we “strengthen our Navy team for the future,” as stated within the Gold Line of Effort in A Design For Maintaining Maritime Superiority Version 2.0 (Design 2.0).
When we consider how to best strengthen our Navy, we aren’t just talking about building ships, we are talking about building Sailors. As described in the Navy Leader Development Framework Version 3.0, this involves strengthening their character, competence, and connections. Navy families play a pivotal role in each of these.
Our families are a pillar of our character—a constant reminder of who we are, what we believe in, and why we fight. Families are integral in the development of our Four Core Attributes: integrity, accountability, initiative, and toughness.
Families’ positive contributions and daily sacrifices allow Sailors to acquire the focus and expertise required for competence, mastery of the arduous tasks set before them. Family readiness affects Sailors’ job satisfaction, job performance, and retention.
Families provide connections. These connections foster new relationships with new individuals, new experiences, and new insights. They represent their Sailors in the Navy community and serve as a foundation to their sense of connectedness and belonging.
Download the revised Family Framework at https:// navylive.dodlive.mil/files/2019/08/ CNO_Family_Framework_2019.pdf.
