NORFOLK
Since Congress passed the Equal Pay Act of 1963 to the recent passing of policy allowing transgenders to serve in the military, equal employment opportunity has continued to evolve across the country and Department of Defense. To this day, the Navy still continues that fight.
According to Karen Barnes, an equal employment opportunity (EEO) specialist assigned to Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic (CNRMA), everyone has a right to work without discrimination of any kind.
Barnes is one of five EEO specialists assigned to CNRMA and has served as the reasonable accommodations (RA) coordinator for the past four of her 12 years in the EEO field.
A reasonable accommodation is any change to a job or work environment, or removal of a workplace barrier, to allow an individual with a disability to perform essential job functions or enjoy equal access to benefits available to other employees in the workplace. An accommodation is reasonable if it is effective in balancing the desired request of the employee.
“I actually got into this field by a suggestion of the chief of staff when I worked at Defense Logistics Agency in Richmond. I informed her that I was looking to move into a new field outside of command staffing. She immediately stated that she felt I had the qualities necessary to not only perform, but excel in the EEO arena,” said Barnes. “Now, I did not necessarily agree to this right away, because I really had little knowledge of the EEO office. So, I went about meeting with various department managers to ascertain which area I wished to pursue. I was lucky that my organization supported my efforts. In a nutshell, after some more conversations with my supervisor I agreed EEO would be the best fit.”
As part of the Reasonable Accommodations Advisory Team, Barnes provides recommendations to supervisors and managers on RA requests. It is her duty to ensure that supervisors are engaging in interactive discussions with their employees who are seeking RA, while simultaneously safeguarding the confidentiality of medical information.
“When you think about it, life is the influencer and depending on how you deal with it, can ignite the passion or dull it. I’ve been fortunate. I have always been that neutral person always believing there is a way and having the desire for fair play. Don’t misunderstand, I believe in a person’s right to defend what they believe, as long as they don’t mistreat others to do it,” Barnes said. “Believe it or not, counseling was one of the fields I have always been interested in but had never pursued. In this life you need to listen and be open to compromise. To be a good counselor you have to acknowledging that it’s not about you."
According to the secretary of the Navy website, equal employment opportunity is an essential element of readiness. It is vital to attracting, developing and retaining a top-quality workforce necessary to accomplish the Department of the Navy’s strategic mission. It is the Navy’s policy to ensure that EEO is integrated at all levels.
Providing equal opportunity in employment for all employees and applicants through clearly defined human resources (HR) and EEO policies and programs gives the Department of the Navy the foundation to proactively prevent discrimination due to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age or disability, and prohibits acts of reprisal.
Barnes works closely with investigators to conduct investigations and hearings regarding complaints, and serves as an EEO counselor and mediator, as required.
“The goal is to always work toward resolution at the lowest possible level,” said Barnes.
When not working directly with employees needing assistance, Barnes evaluates management practices, identifies actions that can potentially cause allegations of discrimination, recommends corrective action for resolution or prevention of problems, and provides input on the affirmative action.
“If I had to do it again, would I have made the same choice? Yes, but I would a whole lot sooner in my career,” said Barnes.
CNRMA is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in the mid-Atlantic region, which encompasses 20 states, 14 installations, and 50 naval operational support centers.
As the naval shore installation management headquarters for the mid-Atlantic region, CNRMA provides coordination of base operating support functions for operating forces throughout the region in support of the fleet, fighter and family.
