The U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy continue their joint mission in the Western and Central Pacific aboard USS Charleston under the Oceania Maritime Security Initiative (OMSI) to reduce and eliminate illegal, unregulated, unreported (IUU) fishing, combat transnational crimes, and enhance regional security, May 9.
Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18), with an embarked Coast Guard law enforcement detachment (LEDET 104) from the Pacific Tactical Law Enforcement Team are conducting maritime law enforcement operations through the enforcement of international law and the Western and Central Pacific Fisheries Convention in order to protect United States and Pacific Island Nations’ resource security and sovereignty. The OMSI program is a Secretary of Defense initiative that leverages Department of Defense assets transiting the region to improve maritime security and domain awareness, ultimately supporting regional stability and partnerships in Oceania.
“The Charleston team is excited to work alongside the U.S. Coast Guard in conducting the OMSI mission,” said Cmdr. Joseph Burgon, Charleston’s commanding officer. “The embarked law enforcement detachment is a force multiplier and one of the greatest assets we have in countering illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the Indo-Pacific and strengthening regional partnerships.”
The Oceania Maritime Security Initiative improves maritime security and maritime domain awareness by enabling U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement personnel to conduct maritime law enforcement operations from U.S. Navy assets in coordination with the Western and Central
Pacific Fisheries Commission.
“LEDET 104 is incredibly proud to play a part in the fight against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities in the Western and Central Pacific region,” said Lt. Carlos Martinez, LEDET Officer in Charge. “Our team of highly trained law enforcement professionals are ready to respond to this growing threat against our global resources with our maritime partners.”
An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations – from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.
For more information on USS Charleston, please visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lcs18/.
