On Oct. 12, 2000, 17 USS Cole Sailors were killed and 39 injured while the ship refueled in Yemen. The official logo for 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) was designed by Fire Controlman (Aegis) 2nd Class Emilio McPherson, an active duty Sailor currently assigned to USS Cole. The design incorporates 17 stars which represents each Sailor who gave their life during the attack. Three stars are enlarged, signifying the three grenade attacks made by the ship's namesake, Sgt. Darrell S. Cole, USMC, at the battle of Iwo Jima and the ship sails left-to-right, showing her always headed into the future. The design is dedicated to all USS Cole Sailors – past and present – forever bound together by a history of heroism, personal sacrifice, and the fighting spirit of the U.S. Navy.