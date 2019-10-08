BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis
The hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) arrived in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, for its ninth medical mission stop in Central America, South America and the Caribbean, Oct. 3.
While in Basseterre, U.S. service members and medical professionals will work alongside partner and host nation staff to provide medical assistance in communities with urgent health care needs and demonstrate the commitment to strengthen regional medical capacity.
“I want to bid a special welcome to the U.S. Navy ship Comfort and their goodwill mission of delivering healthcare to the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Dr. Timothy Harris, prime minister of St. Kitts and Nevis. “Without a healthy nation there can be no contribution to production and productivity and the health of the nation represents the wealth of the nation.”
Comfort’s team consists of more than 900 personnel, including medical specialists from the U.S. military, non-governmental organizations volunteers, and personnel from partner nations.
“Time and again the Comfort has shown that as friends and neighbors we are stronger and healthier together,” said Linda Taglialatela, U.S. ambassador to Barbados and the Eastern Caribbean. “I am honored to be a small part of this great mission and I am proud of the friendship between our two nations.”
This marks the first Comfort visit to St. Kitts and Nevis and the seventh to the region since 2007. The embarked medical teams will provide care aboard Comfort and at two shore-based medical sites.
This mission stop is part of U.S. Southern Command’s Enduring Promise initiative and reflects the United States’ ongoing commitment to friendship, partnership, and solidarity with partner nations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America.
