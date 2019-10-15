Wendy Phipps, Minister of State responsible for Health, gives a speech during the closing ceremony for the hospital ship USNS Comfort’s (T-AH 20) medical mission in Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, Oct. 10, 2019. Comfort is working with health and government partners in Central America, South America, and the Caribbean to provide care on the ship and at land-based medical sites, helping to relieve pressure on national medical systems, including those strained by an increase in cross-border migrants.