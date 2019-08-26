NORFOLK
Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic, Rear Adm. Roy Kelley presented the East Coast’s CY2018 Aircraft Carrier Battle Effectiveness (Battle “E”) Award to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a ceremony Aug. 21 in the ship’s hangar bay.
The Battle "E" is awarded annually to Navy units that demonstrate superior performance and command readiness throughout a year-long evaluation.
Kelley personally delivered the award, congratulating the crew and individually recognized departments for their outstanding achievements.
"To the crew of USS Harry S. Truman, I offer you my sincere congratulations
on a job well done. I applaud each and every one of you. I am truly impressed with the crew, this mighty warship, and all that this great team represents. You do some incredibly challenging work, and you make it look so easy. Best wishes for a safe and successful deployment,” said Kelley.
Kelley also congratulated the crew on Truman’s other recent awards including the Admiral Flatley Memorial Award for aviation safety, the Admiral Stan Arthur Award for supply logistics, and the Ramage Award for carrier/air wing operational excellence. Additionally, Kelley congratulated the crew for achieving the highest Maintenance and Material Management Inspection (3MI) score for any U.S. carrier in the last seven years.
Harry S. Truman was awarded the Battle "E" for displaying a maximum condition of readiness and efficiency to perform its wartime responsibilities during the competitive cycle and received excellence awards in all 15 individual department categories for the Battle “E” assessments, a clean sweep.
“Don’t ever get tired of winning,” said Capt. Kavon Hakimzadeh, Harry S. Truman’s commanding officer. “All you have done over the past year is win. Every single department on this ship has won an excellence award.”
Harry S. Truman is currently moored at Naval Station Norfolk conducting targeted maintenance and training, and remains operationally ready.
For more news from USS Harry S. Truman, visit www.navy.mil/local.cvn75.
