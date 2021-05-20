NORFOLK
Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (COMSUBLANT) recently announced the winner of the 2020 Sea Sailor of the Year competition.
Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 1st Class Matthew Golden, assigned to the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Alaska (SSBN 732) (Blue) at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, was selected for the award amongst three recognized finalists.
Golden, a native of Goodlettsville, Tennessee, serves as the Electrical Division Leading Petty Officer (LPO). As LPO, he effectively manages the day-to-day administrative aspects for the electrical division, ensuring the command’s mission is top priority.
Each finalist selected represents the highest level of standard from their respected commands, but Golden stood out from his peers in a highly competitive selection process.
Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces, praised the Sailors for their efforts throughout the year.
“To all the Sailors who competed for Sea Sailor of Year, congratulations,” said Caudle. “You demonstrated personal excellence, exemplary character, high standards, technical expertise, and superior performance. My sincerest congratulations to all of the finalists and their families. They clearly demonstrate that our Navy has a very bright future.”
Other finalists for the award included: Sonar Technician (Submarine) 1st Class Jerry Verant, Pre-Commissioning Unit Oregon (SSN 793); Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 1st Class Thomas Harner, USS New Mexico (SSN 779); and Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Nicole Jordan, USS Florida (SSGN 728) (Blue).
Golden will be awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and be meritoriously advanced to chief petty officer.
Sailor of the Year selection is a prestigious honor and recognizes Sailors who embody sustained superior performance, command impact, proven leadership, and the Navy’s core values.
The time-honored tradition was introduced in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet. This annual competition is held to recognize superior performance of individual Sailors who best exemplify the ideals of professional Sailor throughout the fleet.
The mission of the Submarine Force is to execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, the Submarine Force, in particular, is expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the nation could not otherwise achieve.
The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.
