NORFOLK
Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (COMSUBLANT) recently announced the winner of the 2020 Shore Sailor of the Year competition.
Torpedoman’s Mate 1st Class Raymond Gates, assigned Naval Submarine Support Facility, Regional Support Group in Groton, Connecticut was selected for the award amongst three recognized finalists.
Gates, who hails from Chester, Pennsylvania, serves as the Ordnance Service Division Leading Petty Officer (LPO) and administrative assistant. As LPO, he effectively manages day-to-day administrative aspects for six divisions and their safety programs, ensuring the command’s mission is top priority.
Each finalist selected represents the highest level of standard from their respected commands, but Gates stood out from his peers in a highly competitive selection process.
Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, Submarine Forces, praised the Sailors for their efforts throughout the year.
“All of the Sailors demonstrated personal excellence and exemplary character both on and off duty,” Caudle said. “Their high standards, technical competency, and superb performance made the selection process extremely challenging. My heartfelt congratulations and well done to all of the finalists who competed.”
Other finalists for the award included: Yeoman 1st Class (submarine) Suraya Mattocks, Commander, Submarine Group Eight; Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ashley Berumen, Commander, Submarine Group Ten; and Information Systems Technician 1st Class Corinna Ramos, Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic headquarters.
Gates will represent COMSUBLANT in the 2020 U.S. Fleet Forces Command Sailor of the Year competition later this month.
Sailor of the Year selection is a prestigious honor and recognizes Sailors who embody sustained superior performance, command impact, proven leadership, and the Navy’s core values.
The time-honored tradition was introduced in 1972 by Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Elmo Zumwalt and Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy John Whittet. This annual competition is held to recognize superior performance of individual Sailors who best exemplify the ideals of professional Sailor throughout the fleet.
The mission of the Submarine Force is to execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, the Submarine Force, in particular, is expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the nation could not otherwise achieve.
The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.