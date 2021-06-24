NORFOLK
Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle recently hosted Vice Adm. Amaury Calheiros and Rear Adm. Rogerio Rodrigues, Brazilian naval attachés.
The engagement provided the structure and goals for steady mutual collaboration, as well as, an understanding of submarine operations, training and safety. While in Hampton Roads, the delegation met with Adm. Christopher Grady, commander, Fleet Forces Command and toured USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) and the Submarine Learning Facility.
During the visit, the Brazilian delegation presented Caudle with the Naval Merit Medal in the degree of Grand Officer. The Naval Merit Order Merit award was created in 1934 and is the highest honor granted by the Brazilian Navy. The award recognizes Navy military personnel who have distinguished themselves in the performance of their duties and occasionally, military and civilian corporations and individuals who have rendered outstanding services to the Brazilian Navy. The President of the Federative Republic of Brazil, as the grandmaster of the order of Naval Merit, decided to admit Caudle to the order of grand officer.
“United States is our strongest democratic partner in the hemisphere. We value our longstanding partnership, and we look forward to taking new and important steps to expand our military cooperation,” said Calheiros. “Our Navies enjoy longstanding ties, and defense cooperation between them includes a wide range of partnership activities, such as exercises, training, counter-proliferation and counter-narcotics cooperation, humanitarian assistance, reciprocal visits, personnel exchanges, and the sharing of information and expertise. The relationship between the U.S. and Brazilian Navies has never been stronger or more important, and the Brazilian Navy recognizes the importance of Vice Adm. Caudle on the leadership of the U.S. Submarine Forces during his command, in which the engagement between our Forces got even stronger, professional, and reliable. I look forward to further strengthening our partnership in the months and years to come.”
Caudle expressed gratitude to Brazil for their continued partnership and was honored to receive the award.
“Brazil is an important partner for the U.S. Submarine Force, and we cherish our lasting partnership,” said Caudle. “Our forces have trained together and worked side-by-side to develop the cooperative relationships necessary to advance both countries’ interests. Together, we will continue to take on challenges as we work toward achieving our shared objectives to improve our combined undersea force effectiveness. I am humbled by this recognition as it continues to illustrate and enhance the ties of friendship and interoperability between both countries.”
The U.S. Submarine Force provides the training, logistical plans, manpower and operational support to maintain the ability of the Force to respond to both peacetime and wartime demands while ensuring the U.S. Navy maintains undersea superiority into the future.
