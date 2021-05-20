GROTON, Conn.
Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Submarine Forces, visited the “Submarine Capital of the World,” in Groton, Connecticut, May 10-12.
Caudle’s trip was focused on the Submarine Force mission and included engagements with major commanders and submarine crews, observation of undersea warfare training evolutions, and a tour of the submarine base’s facilities.
"It's great to be back in the 'Submarine Capital of the World', the heartbeat of our Submarine Force, a place essentially all undersea warriors have called home at least once in their careers," Caudle said. "The vital training and preparations that happen in Groton, day to day, help us to maintain mastery of the undersea domain and deliver our lethality anywhere in the world - from the depths, we strike!"
While in Groton, Caudle met with U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut and Rear Adm. Rick Seif, Commander, Undersea Warfighting Development Center. The trio had breakfast together and toured the Virginia-class submarine USS Colorado (SSN 788).
“It was an honor to host our Force Commander, Vice Admiral Caudle, in the ‘Submarine Capital of the World,’” Seif said. “Groton is the lifeblood of the submarine community and our Navy’s center of undersea combat power, and the visit was a great opportunity to showcase the fantastic work our Sailors and civilians accomplish each and every day to make our submarine force the best in the world.”
Adm. Christopher Grady, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, joined Caudle on May 11, for a simulated training scenario at Naval Submarine School. Training provided at Naval Submarine School supports the Navy mission of providing Ready, Relevant Learning to the Submarine Force.
“It was an honor to host Adm. Grady and Vice Adm. Caudle today to observe some of the training offered at Naval Submarine School,” said Capt. Steven W. Antcliff, commanding officer, Naval Submarine School. “Our mission of providing Ready, Relevant Learning to the entirety of the Submarine Force ensures that new accessions Sailors arrive to the fleet prepared on day one, and also that deploying submarine crews are primed for their wartime missions.”
Caudle also visited with Groton-area Sailors of the Year (SOY) and members of the Naval Submarine Medical Research Laboratory (NSMRL) team.
His trip concluded with an update on the submarine base infrastructure and a tour of the waterfront and key facilities, led by Capt. Todd Moore, commanding officer, Naval Submarine Base New London. The base homeports 15 fast-attack submarines and employs approximately 10,000 total military and civilian personnel, making it one of the largest employers in southeastern Connecticut.
“SUBASE is the Home of the Submarine Force and committed to making a difference for our fleet, fighters, and families,” Moore said. “We highlighted some of the great work members of Navy Team New London tackle each and every day to make this base even better, and I believe the Admiral departed with a strong sense of the relationships and efforts, both inside and outside the fence-line, that allow us to meet our mission and more.”
In total, Caudle visited eight commands and interacted with major area commanders during his three-day visit to the “Submarine Capital of the World.”
The mission of the Submarine Force is to execute the Department of the Navy’s mission in and from the undersea domain. In addition to lending added capacity to naval forces, the Submarine Force, in particular, is expected to leverage those special advantages that come with undersea concealment to permit operational, deterrent and combat effects that the Navy and the nation could not otherwise achieve.
The Submarine Force and supporting organizations constitute the primary undersea arm of the Navy. Submarines and their crews remain the tip of the undersea spear.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.